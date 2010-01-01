Terri works primarily in 2D media including watercolour, pen and Ink, dry media and a variety of printmaking techniques. Her subjects often focus on subjects that are drawn from the environment (natural and built) in a style that ranges from scientific/natural history to a form of expressive naturalism. Terri also enjoys depicting the human form and portraiture work.





Terri is one of a handful of artists with expertise in working on Kelmscott vellum, used traditionally in botanical and natural history art, but requiring specialist technical skill to achieve the best results with this unique painting surface.